Loblaw Companies Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion.
Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$116.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$83.32 and a 52-week high of C$123.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.94.
Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.
Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies
In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$662,270.09.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
