LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The company traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 1939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LTC. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after buying an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.