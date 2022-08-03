Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,176 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,680,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,055,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

