Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 90 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 293.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

