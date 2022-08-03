Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) vs. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Financial Review

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Scientifics and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 2 11 0 2.85

Sunrun has a consensus price target of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 51.97%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 118.57 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.07 -$79.42 million ($0.70) -44.59

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -374.82% -122.91% Sunrun -8.10% -1.64% -0.70%

Summary

Sunrun beats Manhattan Scientifics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

