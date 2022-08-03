Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Masco Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

