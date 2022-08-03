Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.23% of Mesa Air Group worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.64.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

