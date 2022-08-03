Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.23% of Mesa Air Group worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of MESA opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Mesa Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.