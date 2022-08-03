Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 203 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $247.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

