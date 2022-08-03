Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Up 23.9%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 23.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 31,808,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 12,149,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Missfresh Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Missfresh stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 220,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Missfresh as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

