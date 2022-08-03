Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Trading Down 5.2%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.18. 5,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Modular Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Modular Medical Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

