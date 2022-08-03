Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives $33.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.92.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of MNTV opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.34. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,151,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Momentive Global by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Momentive Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

