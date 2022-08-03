Morgan Stanley Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $37.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Avantor Stock Down 0.8 %

AVTR stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

