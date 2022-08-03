MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €182.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €182.00 ($187.63) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($247.42) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($239.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($239.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($262.89) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($237.11) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

MTX opened at €188.70 ($194.54) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €180.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €190.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €159.40 ($164.33) and a one year high of €221.10 ($227.94).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

