MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 2.0 %

BAC stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.