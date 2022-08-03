MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $35.79 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

