MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.76 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 105,122 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DWX stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.