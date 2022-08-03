MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.