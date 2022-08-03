MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,311 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

