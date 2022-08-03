MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 3,747 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

