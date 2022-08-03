Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Napco Security Technologies traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 4023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $946.90 million, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

