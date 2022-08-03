National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 17,050 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

