National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 217,300 Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 334,307.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mandiant in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mandiant Stock Performance

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

