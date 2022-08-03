National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 5,045 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $266.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

