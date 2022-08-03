National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 80,225 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,225 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

