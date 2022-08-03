National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 157,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,792,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.