National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 158.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after buying an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,454,000 after buying an additional 1,349,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

