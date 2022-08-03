National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.