National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intuit by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $446.97 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.58.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.