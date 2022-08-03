National Bank of Canada FI Buys 16,414 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 322.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Ferrari by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $211.04 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($164.95) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($262.89) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.30.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

