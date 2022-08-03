National Bank of Canada FI Buys 22,565 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 415.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in VeriSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.70.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

