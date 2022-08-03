National Bank of Canada FI Buys 5,045 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Insider Activity

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $266.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.92. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

