National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

