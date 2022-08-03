National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 598.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $209.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.37 and a 200-day moving average of $209.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

