National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 8,584.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 50.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.