National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $127.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

