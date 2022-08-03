National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.49 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock valued at $255,605,503. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

