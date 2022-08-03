National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.63 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,004,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,091,000 after purchasing an additional 130,902 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

