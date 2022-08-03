National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 212,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 145,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,988,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,568,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

