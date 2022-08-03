National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 157,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $14,174,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 740.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 268,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

