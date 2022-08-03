National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 20,069 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

