National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 46,101 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 8,584.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 230,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.3 %

Globe Life stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

