National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $131.28 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

