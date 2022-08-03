National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in DraftKings by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of DKNG opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

