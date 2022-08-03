National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 407.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,858 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 31,974 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 929,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $8,540,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.