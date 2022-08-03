National Bank of Canada FI Sells 12,978 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

