National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,318 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.15.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $574.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

