National Bank of Canada FI Sells 16,068 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.