National Bank of Canada FI Sells 55,859 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 55,859 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Up 1.2 %

Enerplus stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Enerplus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.