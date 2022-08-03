National Bank of Canada FI Sells 55,859 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 506,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 55,859 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $48,945,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 1,528,379 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 875,974 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $9,179,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Enerplus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

